A New Year: 1937

I do get caught up in the feeling of a new year. Hope and renewed energy, faith in our selves to make it better…It’s kind of like the excitement of opening a new book. As with a new year, in a book you have a whole story about to open up for you, new people you will meet, Epiphanies, and all sorts of things you wont see coming. And here in my hand I have a new book and a new year!

It may be called “The Everyday Diary,” but it means so much more to me then that name lets on.

It’s a beautiful book:

I love the dark red edges. I love the inside as well but it gave me a shock.

It’s a beautiful design, with time flying through the night, but that wasn’t what caught me. It wasn’t the names of her friends etched into the stars either. It’s very difficult to tell but in the top corner she has written her first and last name. Underneath her last name she writes (Clark.)

Clark?!?! Why is that there?