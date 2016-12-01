This month I received a notification from WordPress that it is my one year Anniversary with Transcribing Memory. In that time I have transcribed almost three years of Babu’s young life. She has graduated from high school and has begun her second year in college. She has had ups and downs with her parents but…
Summer, 1936
Boys, boys, boys. Let’s begin with Caveman. They have been getting along well for a while now even though Babu doesn’t see the way she can sure mix up a signal. She plainly tells Caveman that he should take her to the prom if he could learn how to dance. Well that explodes in her…
Holiday Magic Sunday Share
Yup. It’s Sunday Share time again and I’ve done something this week I really try – and have been successful so far- not to do. I’m sharing a post from a repeat blog, but I can’t help myself! This post comes from Rabbit Patch Diary. I was looking for some holiday cheer and this blog…
Babu’s Journal: June 1936
Summer is coming. In these pages, anyway. Extended school year due to the March floods but, Summer is coming. Scorching hot days, swimming, tennis, lazy days once school finally dismisses. It’s strange to be at this point in 1936 as magical fluffy white flakes are pouring down outside my window and Christmas Carols are piped…
A Few Laughs and One Half of a Spoiler: Sharing Passages with Babu
When I share passages with Babu, she reacts to the funniest things and goes right by the things I think are interesting. She said she remembered the March 1936 flood but I believe it was barely and had little interest in talking about it or her picture taking antics. She did, however, ask about her…
Sunday Share – Food and Memories
This week I am sharing a recipe. I do not cook or bake but during the holidays I always feel like baking. That counts for something right? Well, not only does this post from Recipe in a bottle have a very tasty looking recipe, but it comes with a heart warming story. This post reminded me…
May 1936
The excitement in March as run out and has left May full of just the usual. Who will dance with Babu at the innumerable dances and socials that she goes to this month? What demeanor will Drobey be in when she sees him and will walking right by upset him? Will or won’t Jaime continue…
All About Bruno
March, 1936 was such an exciting month to transcribe. There was the New England flood of the century and Babu was out taking pictures, but as before, a larger conflict filters its way through. In these pages there have been these reverberations of history, not just personal history but national history, that sometimes collide with…
Sunday Share!
This Sunday’s Share comes from The Bowen Diaries. This poem made me ache for a sacred space and truly inspired me to find this in my life…some how! Thank you Bowen Diaries for letting me share and thank you for letting me read!
Sharing The Start of 1936
It felt so good to sit down with Babu again and share these journals. She read January 1936 and I asked her what jumped out to her. She said she thinks she really liked going to Bay Path College. That put a smile on my face. I shared with her that I loved reading about…
Thank you for being genuine, blogosphere.
If you read yesterday’s post, you know that I said that even though I have been away from this project for a month, that it has been on my mind for two reasons. I explained the first reason yesterday, that, unfortunately, I know I wont have Babu around forever to share her history with her,…
Babu Update (and a bit of an update on me;)
Happy December everyone! I have been away from the blog and the entire transcribing project for a while, but it has never been far from my mind, for two reasons. I’ll get to those later. First, Babu is fine. To elaborate further, she’s developed eczema over her whole body which we have a hard time…