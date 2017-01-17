101 Things in 1001 days

I was inspired by other blogs to do this. Some things relate to this blog, and some just to the blogger. So here it is 101 things to do in 1001 days!

Writing:

Dissonance:

1. Get agent for Dissonance.

2. Get Dissonance published.

TM:

3. Post every day in 2017 and consistently in 2018 and 2019.

4. Transcribe, share, write, and post about 10 more years of Babu’s life.

5. Connect with all my followers by viewing and perhaps commenting and following their blogs. It’s give and get.

6. Movie marathon of Babu’s best reviewed movies! (I put this here because I think this would be a great post or series of posts.)

7. Get blog monetized. (Sorry, but I am looking to sell out.)

Submissions:

8. Submit to SOMETHING at least ten times a year.

9. Also, participate in 24 hour story 8 times.

Other writing projects:

10. Write a collection of short stories that I am really proud of.

11. Write a second novel.

12. Complete NanoWriMo!

13. Write 5 memoir pieces.

14. Write 50 poems.

15. Write found poetry using Babu’s journals.

Other creative projects:

16. Complete writing, filming, and producing “Laundromat.”

17. Direct a play. Maybe one I wrote?

18. 100 silly selfies! (Maybe this isn’t a creative project, but it’ll be fun!)

The stupid things people are sick of hearing about:

19. Get back to a size 12.

20. Make exercise a 2x weekly habit by end of Spring 2017. (Oh and keep it going!)

21. Add ten recipes I love to the repertoire. (I’m in a eating rut!)

22. Go hiking 25 xs in ten different places

23. Try three new foods.

Relaxation

24. Meditation a weekly habit.

25. Yoga a weekly habit.

26. Finishing building Temple of Arujitzu.

27. Read more. I read really slowly so I’m going to put the goal at 15 new books.

28. Bird watch.

29. Observe a thunder storm.

30. Observe a snow storm.

31. Just sit and enjoy a cup of coffee with out looking at phone or doing any thing else.

32. Sit on a roof and just hang.

33. Go swimming.

34. Get wet in a rain storm.

35. Fill house with flowers from the garden.

36. Sit and tell stories about the old days.

37. Have a lazy day.

38. Go to a yoga class.

39. Go to a meditation class.

Grow my Soul:

40. Kick ass garden every year.

41. Grow plants in doors for my cat.

42. Grow plants indoors for me.

43. Grow more flowers.

44. Have a successful vertical gardening.

45. Plant three veggies/fruit/herbs I’ve never planted before.

Inspiration:

46. Make and try every single coffee recipe in Ninja Betty coffee cook book.

47. Listen to every Bowie song in chronological order. As many as possible on vinyl.

48. Go three places I’ve never been.

49. Create a vision board.

50. Redo writing nook – add framed pic of King and Hemingway quote.

51. Continue owl of happiness jar.

52. Go on five writing retreats.

53. Complete a creative writing MOOC.

Organization:

54. Organize drop box.

55. Organize front stair well.

56. Organize basement

57. Organize coat closet.

58. Clean and organize car.

59. Organize babu’s pics.

60. Have tag sale in spring.

61. Organize pantry

62. do a purge

Cat (May Baby!):

63. get her teeth fix – my poor baby

64. Put her in a new costume!

Be Social:

65. Hang out with Pam 10 times.

66. Hang out with Arlene 10 times.

67. Hang out with Kurdi 10 times.

68. Hang out with Tashee 10 times.

69. Hang out with my nieces ten times.

70. Go somewhere with my nephew ten times. (Bring him to Crawford Notch?)

71. Bowling with hubby and maybe the boys 5xs.

72. Go see Lisa play. (If she doesn’t play out again, replace it by going to some other music show.)

73. Go see Rane every time they play!

74. Go see Caity play 10 times.

76. Write fifty letters or post cards.

77. Reconnect with Dave.

Give:

78. Volunteer three times.

79. Do something nice for Stef.

80. Make a former student smile – even if just through Facebook.

81. Have a full breakfast or dinner with Babu where I cook everything ten times.

82. Send a thoughtful package to Holly.

Expand:

83. Go to a writing workshop.

84. Go see five plays.

85. Go to a museum.

Deep clean the house:

86. behind couch

87. wash walls

88. clean off porches

Feel good about me:

89. Get all new underwear! (Sorry, you didn’t need to know this, but I need an upgrade!)

90. Update shoes.

91. Update jewelry.

92. “Get my hair did” three times.

93. Go somewhere mundane looking nice and feeling good!

94. Meet someone new and tell them confidently that I am a horror writer.

95. Update wardrobe (ten great outfits I feel really good in for each season.)

96. Buy something nice for myself.

FOMO:

97. Do holiday cards this year.

98. Beach 10xs.

99. Go on a work trip with Adam.

100. 2$ in savings for every thing I accomplish.

101. 10$ donated to charity for every one not completed.

So, If you have read through the whole list, you may notice some strange things. Yes, I put on the list to hang out with my friends. I have to do such a thing. Just like I need to put on the list just to chill. Because other wise I forget or resit doing these things.

When I saw other lists like this I knew I had to do one like it. And I learned some things. 1,001 days is not as many as you think. It is not even three full years. Writing this list stressed me out even though I wrote it to remember the relaxation and other things I forget. I am sure I set the bar too high for myself and this list is even scaled way back. It was, however, more fun and creative and inspirational to write then just a list of resolutions.

I’ll be updating this list every now and again.