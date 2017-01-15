This week’s Sunday Share comes from Alpha. Check out this post and please check out the blog!
I think I chose this for this week because I connected a little bit to it on a personal level. There has been a lot of talk about how old I am lately…
Decades of her words.
3 Comments Add yours
My little sister will be 80 next week. And we’re still here! Thanks for sharing the Alfa poem. Here’s to the next century.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cheers!
LikeLike
Great share! I can relate to the author. Thanks for sharing it.
LikeLiked by 1 person