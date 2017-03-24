Twice in January, 1938 Babu talks about “The Donkey Serenade” after going to see the movie Firefly.

Wednesday, January 5th, 1938

Missed school tonight and went to see “Firefly.” It was magnificent. I can’t forget the “Donkey Serenade.” Wilkelmina Kuzdzal and I sat together. Jaime gave me a ride home and asked to me to the “Ice Follies” Sunday. I think maybe I’ll go.

Friday, January 14th, 1938

The hit and run driver who killed two people gave himself up yesterday. Have been deciding whether or not to write Lincoln Barton asking him to the formal. Can’t get up enough courage. Found the Donkey Serenade this noon at Johnson’s and bought it.

I looked up the song and found a clip from Firefly. My first reaction was: What am I listening to? I can’t even! Then I imagined what my hypothetical grandchildren might one day think of “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” or “No Rain” or, god forbid “Possum Kingdom.”

Donkey Serenade

My favorite part is that sweet horse kiss at the end. Evidently, it was Babu’s favorite, too!

I played it so many times for Babu that now it is stuck in my head!