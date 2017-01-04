Excerpts Spring, 1936

I haven’t posted excerpts in a while. These are merely the best of the best!

Wednesday, April 1st, 1936

We rode to the fare limit and state limit this afternoon. Mr. Mitelski (he’s in my Economics class) obliged. It was a smooth number, + equipped with a radio. He seemed to be a careless driver, but I don’t mind. He (the boy) is rather nice. Blonde hair, tall, engaging manner. Must be Polish. Lives on Hamburg St.

“Must be Polish.” She cracks me up!

Friday, April 24th, 1936

The play was finally given and was received well, so it seems. Even my little part had two laughs. And I created them myself. One by being clumsy in a curtsy (this intentionally) and then saying “here’s your old mug” (unintentionally.) It was grand fun. We stayed behind the scenes in the dark and whispered. Then there was dancing. I had every number. One with “Sticky” + he told Jonesy he didn’t know I was so good and one with Mr. Parker. We almost got asked to leave the floor. He’s a marvelous dancer.

I love the theatre. My favorite things about it were never the times I spent on stage, but those moments back stage, those moments making friends for life. I have a secret for you, back stage is just as magical as on stage!! It’s all magic!

Wednesday, May 6th, 1936

Parker said hello to me today. He’s the good dancer who’s in my economics class. Went to the social. It’s Kirby’s night, but we went. Lots of our set were there. Judson Ferguson was there, but danced with Adele Janik. I danced with Ernest Depathy, Johnny Olbryck, and the boy from Ellen Ave. He also walked to my door with me.

Adele freakin’ Janik! Why does she always get the boy?! Why is she everywhere?! JF or WBZ, choose one. You can’t have them all!

Monday, May 11th, 1936

Am writing this with my new fountain pen. It’s a Parker. Cost me five dollars. Got a permanent today. Looks better to me than any of the others I’ve had. Mrs. Gurka, the lady from upstairs, came down about 9 o’clock and asked me to turn down the radio. She certainly has no sense of right and wrong. They usually make enough noise for 3 families + we never complain.

Wow, Babu. Tell us what you really think!

Sunday, June 14th, 1936

Appropriated Dad’s suspenders for my trousers today. Donned them after church and still have them on (not the suspenders alone). Did all of my homework except my psychology for tomorrow (as usual.) Friday night is coming closer and closer (naturally.) It’ll keep looming up until it hits me smack in the face and I’ll be walking up to the piano, sitting down, and-what?

How cute were you? To friggin’ cute! Also, do you note the foreshadowing?

Wednesday, June 19th, 1936

I was a flop. Went up to the piano full of confidence, sat down, felt as if I were way above the piano, started to play and couldn’t remember a thing. Started twice, and then asked the professor for my music. Got through that somehow. How will I face “Prof” tomorrow. After I got through I leaned against the wall and bawled. Jeanette came up and consoled me. We became friends. She said she was sorry about the lost time. Schmeling won the fight over Louis.

Sorry, Babu, but I’m so glad it happened.