Excerpts Spring, 1936

Wednesday, April 1st, 1936
We rode to the fare limit and state limit this afternoon. Mr. Mitelski (he’s in my Economics class) obliged. It was a smooth number, + equipped with a radio. He seemed to be a careless driver, but I don’t mind. He (the boy) is rather nice. Blonde hair, tall, engaging manner. Must be Polish. Lives on Hamburg St.
“Must be Polish.” She cracks me up!
Friday, April 24th, 1936
The play was finally given and was received well, so it seems. Even my little part had two laughs. And I created them myself. One by being clumsy in a curtsy (this intentionally) and then saying “here’s your old mug” (unintentionally.) It was grand fun. We stayed behind the scenes in the dark and whispered. Then there was dancing. I had every number. One with “Sticky” + he told Jonesy he didn’t know I was so good and one with Mr. Parker. We almost got asked to leave the floor. He’s a marvelous dancer.
I love the theatre. My favorite things about it were never the times I spent on stage, but those moments back stage, those moments making friends for life. I have a secret for you, back stage is just as magical as on stage!! It’s all magic!
Wednesday, May 6th, 1936
Parker said hello to me today. He’s the good dancer who’s in my economics class. Went to the social. It’s Kirby’s night, but we went. Lots of our set were there. Judson Ferguson was there, but danced with Adele Janik. I danced with Ernest Depathy, Johnny Olbryck, and the boy from Ellen Ave. He also walked to my door with me.
Adele freakin’ Janik! Why does she always get the boy?! Why is she everywhere?! JF or WBZ, choose one. You can’t have them all!
Monday, May 11th, 1936
Am writing this with my new fountain pen. It’s a Parker. Cost me five dollars. Got a permanent today. Looks better to me than any of the others I’ve had. Mrs. Gurka, the lady from upstairs, came down about 9 o’clock and asked me to turn down the radio. She certainly has no sense of right and wrong. They usually make enough noise for 3 families + we never complain.
Wow, Babu. Tell us what you really think!
Sunday, June 14th, 1936
Appropriated Dad’s suspenders for my trousers today. Donned them after church and still have them on (not the suspenders alone). Did all of my homework except my psychology for tomorrow (as usual.) Friday night is coming closer and closer (naturally.) It’ll keep looming up until it hits me smack in the face and I’ll be walking up to the piano, sitting down, and-what?
How cute were you? To friggin’ cute! Also, do you note the foreshadowing?
Wednesday, June 19th, 1936
I was a flop. Went up to the piano full of confidence, sat down, felt as if I were way above the piano, started to play and couldn’t remember a thing. Started twice, and then asked the professor for my music. Got through that somehow. How will I face “Prof” tomorrow. After I got through I leaned against the wall and bawled. Jeanette came up and consoled me. We became friends. She said she was sorry about the lost time. Schmeling won the fight over Louis.
Sorry, Babu, but I’m so glad it happened.
What a sweet reminder to the teenage years of a young girl growing up in America! I could imagine myself being her friend behind the stage … laughing and giggling with the other girls🙂 And, the fashion … I have always loved suspenders – perhaps I should have been alive back then!
Thank you!! I’m so thankful for this. I’ll get to “know her ” through all her life phases. Thank you for stopping by I look forward to checking out your blog.
I love her. And the accompanying photo. How DOES she always get the boy?? Also, 5 bucks for a fountain pen? What is that, $100 in today’s money? JK. She’s awesome.
Ha ha! I love her too! Yes, that pen was expenseive and can I tell you, it doesn’t show in the pic but it was terrible! Hard to read. Thank you for recognizing how awesome she is. That makes me feel so wonderful! Happy new year!
To UK eyes studying psychology in suspenders – wow! (They hold up stockings for us.) Love those pattern illustrations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m pretty sure she meant the other kind of suspenders though? They were her dad’s?? Hahahah!
Awwww…this is my first time reading your blog, but OMG I love this girl! She’s hilarious and sassy and ugh, how is she so darn cute? As a fountain pen aficionado, I’m wondering what sort of pen she used; as a girl, I’m wondering what sort of flirting techniques she used to get the boy!
