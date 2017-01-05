Excerpts from Summer, 1936

These first two excerpts are from her trip to Vermont to visit with Ernie. Babu has talked to me many times about visiting her friend. She clearly had such a great time.

Saturday, July 4th, 1936

Junior didn’t come down in the Cunningham yesterday. We rode in the Cadaliac. He and Frank + Nelson got in at seven this morning. They slept most all day. Ernie and I went riding. She rode “Dan” and I rode “Patches.” I had to prod him along continually but he’s good for a beginner. Ernie is so well liked here. Went to the dance at Lowell Lake in Londonderry. Junior got sick and we left although we were having a swell time. I rode in front with Frank (Cunningham, top down). It was wonderful. Such a moon. We sat in the car or over an hour. Frank fell asleep with his head in my lap.

Oh my! THIS is a car like the Cunningham she is talking about?!?!?!

Sunday, July 5th, 1936

Met Baby yesterday (Baby, Ernie’s girl friend) and she came over today. She’s so attractive. Blonde hair, brown eyes, white teeth, gorgeous completion, nice personality! Took some snapshots. Started for home after 5. Met so many people yesterday and today. Remember Frank’s friend Lee Wilson very much. Good kid. Went swimming in their pool today. Junior said “Coming down next week aren’t you Emily. Come down and see the moo moos.” That slipped out on me and he can’t forget it. Ernie’s father and mother asked me down again. Ernie’s cousin Aida Bland came down with Frank. They came in for a while. Gave Junior a picture of Ginger Rodgers.

She called the cows moo moos. Admit it, you did it on purpose to be cute!

Saturday, July 25th, 1936

What a day. What a night. We played tennis with a David Stewart. Me in my stocking feet. Then we went swimming, and I still keep meeting people. Frank, Junior, Ernie, and I went to the show at Bellow Falls and saw Bellows Falls and saw “Border Flight.” Met Aida And Frannie and went to the “Bungals” to eat. Blew smoke rings from glasses. Then went to Lowell Lake to the dance. We were all broke and pitched in all we had which was barely enough. Took a puff from Frank’s cigarette and almost floored him, not me because I took it in. Danced with the both of them.

Babu!

Tuesday, August 11th, 1936

Finally that letter from Ernie came. Junior also wrote. It came in an envelope marked “Jones + Stewart, Inc.” Almost snubbed Caveman today. My face is in a bad condition and he dropped by to return a magazine. Kept my face averted. He and his folks are going to a wedding in Ware tomorrow. Visited Zosh for awhile and also read some sweetheart stories.

Oh how confused this boy must have constantly been.

Friday, August 28th, 1936

One tooth’s been filled. Two more to go. Tomorrow came after all. While undergoing the pleasant ministrations of Dr. Good I tried to think of Walter to ease the pain. Sometimes it worked. Dr. + his last assistant tried to discourage me about BPI. Chris + her girlfriend came up. They’re only nine but they know too much. Talking about love, dates, high heels, make up and what not. It doesn’t become them.

So many fun things in this passage. First of all, if I had a dentist named Mr. Good I’d run screaming. Let’s just say I wouldn’t have a dentist named Mr. Good. Creepy! And I love how she writes sentences about mundane things and makes them so interesting. This passage was a good laugh. And she’s right about those young girls. Stay young! Don’t rush into womanhood.

