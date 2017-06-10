Before I begin to spill on all the juicy gossip of November, 1938, I want to encourage you to leave a comment with a date important to you so you can find out what happened on that day in 1934, 35, 36, 37 or 38.

Don’t be a wall flower!

Blogging interaction is as fun as it sounds!

I’ll put in the answers in a post coming soon.

That all being said, I have been giving this much thought and I am going to pull back on posting every day. I know, shed your tears, here’s a kleenex. Thank you for your cries of dismay. When I wasn’t writing every day, this was a wonderful goal to get me into an awesome habit. I write every day now and I have many projects other than the blog I wish to be working on. I have a new WIP and I wish to submit more short pieces. Also, this project deserves more than to be rushed. Do not fret! You will still be seeing me quite often.