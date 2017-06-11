Sunday Share: Ocean

From the blog Here I Am is a poem I have read several times and will read a few more. And I will enjoy it more every time. If there are many more poems like this on this blog I may never get any work done. Please check it out.
Listen here,
I am an ocean
of devastating artifacts
and white tops of foam
and coral-covered organs
as the wind breathes life
into the water waves
of my one sole word song.
In my shallow space
there is a tree that stands
covering my face, my eyes
drowning and seeking
answers in the stars,
braille patterns of history
that tease my primeval
knowledge of time,
as the universe alters you
and amends me.
In the darkest depths
lays a secret I dare not speak;
it hovers and resurfaces
when the time is just right
when the moon asks
and the thunder makes
my skin stand on end
and shivers and goosebumps
make me cry and rage and break
and erode into your patterns
and ripples that shelter
through a liquid skin,
holding together veins and bone
of sand that is dust
and blood that is stone.
You are the edge of the universe
where physics slows to
a thunderous roar
that echoes in the hollow ground
of our time’s past;
as I sculpt my curves into you
and you chisel away at my corners
and I reach to you, blue,
in a frivolous
(albeit vigorous)
attempt to save you
from yourself and save me
from the deep
end I elude
and I await
a waiting
wandering
wallowing
nude.
Listen here,
we are a luscious
crushing force
that creates an ominous clatter,
startling a limitless sound wave
of a cosmic and infinite line,
that goes on and on
and wraps itself around us
as it cancels out the mitosis
that once made you, you
and made me, me
leaving a mist of white fizz
that spreads out and disappears
into the open air
falling over the edge of dark matter
falling and being pulled by gravity
falling and realizing
we are but in a cloud,
in a drop
in a wave
…we are an ocean,
and a storm is brewing
Can’t you sea it?
It’s coming, just over the horizon.
-C. Bauxa
2016