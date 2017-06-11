Sunday Share: Ocean

From the blog Here I Am is a poem I have read several times and will read a few more. And I will enjoy it more every time. If there are many more poems like this on this blog I may never get any work done. Please check it out.

Ocean

Listen here, I am an ocean of devastating artifacts and white tops of foam and coral-covered organs as the wind breathes life into the water waves of my one sole word song. In my shallow space there is a tree that stands covering my face, my eyes drowning and seeking answers in the stars, braille patterns of history that tease my primeval knowledge of time, as the universe alters you and amends me. In the darkest depths lays a secret I dare not speak; it hovers and resurfaces when the time is just right when the moon asks and the thunder makes my skin stand on end and shivers and goosebumps make me cry and rage and break and erode into your patterns and ripples that shelter through a liquid skin, holding together veins and bone of sand that is dust and blood that is stone. You are the edge of the universe where physics slows to a thunderous roar that echoes in the hollow ground of our time’s past; as I sculpt my curves into you and you chisel away at my corners and I reach to you, blue, in a frivolous (albeit vigorous) attempt to save you from yourself and save me from the deep end I elude and I await a waiting wandering wallowing nude. Listen here, we are a luscious crushing force that creates an ominous clatter, startling a limitless sound wave of a cosmic and infinite line, that goes on and on and wraps itself around us as it cancels out the mitosis that once made you, you and made me, me leaving a mist of white fizz that spreads out and disappears into the open air falling over the edge of dark matter falling and being pulled by gravity falling and realizing we are but in a cloud, in a drop in a wave …we are an ocean, and a storm is brewing Can’t you sea it? It’s coming, just over the horizon. -C. Bauxa 2016