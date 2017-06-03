That Letter Will Be Appreciated

https://www.loc.gov/item/98508422/

In October, 1938, Babu writes:

Monday, October 3rd, 1938

It’s nice to ride to work in company in the morning. Three of the girls go to Bay Path and Jamie’s sister goes to civil service. This is National Letter Writing Week so I answered two letters. Mom is still taking Evelyn’s place at the shop. She started my campus suit today.

Tucked right in the middle of this dairy entry is something at the extreme of nostalgia: National Letter Writing Week.

We all know the feeling of getting a letter in the mail, right? Gawd, some of you might be too young, have you never gotten a personal letter in the mail? I’d like to think: not possible! At least a birthday card? But now I think, when was the last time I got a letter or card in the mail?

I wanted to know more about this week and as far as the 1930s goes, all I could find after a half day of research was the above, no surprise here, WPA poster. The link can tell you a little more.

I wondered, does this celebration still exist? I did some more research and found that it…does? I found conflicting dates, days, months, weeks in a simple Google search, which was honestly all I had time for. It seems true that, like every thing else, April is the month we now celebrate not a week but a month long love affair with letters. Like all affairs should be, yet rarely are, this affair seems like a well kept secret.

Here is what I did find in my research besides a few – you’d think I’d have found more – blog challenges:

USPS had special stamps in 2015:

USPS Kicks-Off National Card and Letter Writing Month with Cool Stamps and National Classroom Writing Program

This post by USPS which was actually written after the month was over:

National Card and Letter Writing Month

This link provided me with the most information but I still have many questions:

https://about.usps.com/postal-bulletin/2001/html/pb22046/cover.html

If you know or learn anything thing else, comment and let me know! I’m thinking there needs to be a movement to make this a better known celebration! April is too many things, National Poetry Month, April A-Z, Camp NANOWRIMO. I plan this year to bring this week back the first week of October! #BringBackTheLetter! Who is with me?

March 22, 2001

DISTRICT MANAGERS, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND SALES POSTMASTERSSUBJECT: National Card and Letter Writing Month For many years the U.S. Postal Service has highlighted the art of card and letter writing with a weeklong celebration. This year we are quadrupling our opportunities to promote this important tradition by designating April as National Card and Letter Writing Month. This is an excellent opportunity to raise awareness of the importance and historical significance of card and letter writing. Writing, sending and receiving letters, postcards, and greeting cards is a tradition that has preserved our nation’s history and has changed lives-particularly in times of war and times of personal triumph and tragedy. Unlike other communications, card and letter writing is timeless, personal, and immediately tangible. Card and letter writing also helps improve literacy and promotes creativity among our youth. Starting April 1 the Postal Service is encouraging schools across the country to participate in a special project called, “Birthday Wishes to America,” which is a celebration of the nation’s 225th birthday on July 4, 2001. Students at hundreds of elementary schools will be designing, writing, and sending birthday wishes that express their personal feelings and hopes for our country. I encourage you to do your part to ensure that the art of card and letter writing continues to have a place of honor in American culture. The enclosed Community Relations Kit has been developed to assist you in your efforts. Thank you for supporting National Card and Letter Writing Month. Azeezaly S. Jaffer

Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications

