Writing Wednesdays: Hashtag Writing Life

My favorite day of the week is Thursday. I can hear the neighborhood begin to wake up at dusk with the early revilers.

I love days with six letters like Monday and Friday. They are shorter to type. I always have to speak Wednesday phonetically as I write it.

I love Sundays because I am supposed to rest on that day yet sometimes I get all the way to six or seven clocking thinking it was Monday or Saturday. Therefore, I was either working hard or drinking a lot.

I love the day of the week where it is a little cold. It feels clean.

I don’t know how I feel about the days when the house gets stemmed to sterned.

It’s either good like the the deleted feeling like after a good workout or a good cry

And the visual conformation of hard work

or I can feel the inevitability

The dishes creeping back up

The dust settling back down

The clothes I’m wearing can’t be worn tomorrow. Laundry must be done again.

I love the harvest days

And the planting days

And the days when both happen.

One crop finishes and nature abhors a vacuum.

I love the nights with drumming and loud music and

The karaoke machine, usually a Wednesday or a Monday.

I love the days it rains, but only if it pours, only if I can hear it loudly on the roof.

I love the days when I have printed pages in my hand.

I love the days I remember to shower.