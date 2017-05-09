I’m on my way to Florida! Last time I went on vacation I got all of my post lined up and left my laptop at home. I didn’t want to miss a post and I wanted to relax on my vacation. That didn’t happen this time. Getting a new dog is a lot of work and I was only just barely keeping up while at home. So far, sitting in the airport at 3 in the morning, I’m glad to be working.

I’m not glad to be leaving this sweet boy for four days! I already miss him:

*Traveling yesterday was a little time consuming and then I got here and got swept away. What a hard life! Well, I made it into May without missing a post. Oh well! (You can tell I’m so torn up about it, huh?)

Onwards to July, 1938. July, and summer in general, for Babu is always an exciting time. Fourth of July celebrations in 1938 included wrestling, fireworks, drum corps competitions, boxing, and boys.

The rest of the month, however takes on a more somber tone again. The problems began at home:

Mom shed tears over me tonight. It’s my unbearable personality. We aren’t on very good speaking terms.

I always find it interesting that Babu admits her poor attitude every time. I wonder if she is that open or if she only takes that much blame in the privacy of her diary pages. I even wonder if she is being snarky. She rarely gives hints as to what the arguments with her parents are about. Judging from clues she has dropped, she argues with her father over going out too much and not yet being settled down with one guy. She argues with her mother, I think, and she has admitted, because she doesn’t like to be told what to do. No judgement! On that last part, I can surely relate.

She is drifting from Johnny and she writes:

Sometimes I wonder if I’ll be happy. Tonight I’m going to bed at nine.

The first sentence she has written at least five times. In a very Sebastian from The Neverending Story I wish I could yell into the pages and tell her:

You just aren’t happy yet!

Besides that, not much in the way of social events are happening. So very different from last month. She must be feeling the drag. She is sleeping on the porch at night and even though it sounds romantic, I have tried to sleep on the very same porch before and it isn’t easy.

It was hard coming back to work today. Last night sleeping on the porch was difficult. The full moon shown in my face, my sunburn bothered me a little, and mosquitoes annoyed me.

I suppose it is better then sleeping inside with no air conditioner. And speaking of modern conveniences, she is very excited that they get a G.E. refrigerator. A fridge! Can you imagine life without one? The family always tells stories about an ice man that would deliver just like the milk man, but can you imagine how inconvenient? I’m beginning to realize that there is no end to what I have taken for granted.

She sees Benny again. How long has it been? She dances in his arms and he says he loves her and only her forever. But it’s of no use. She knows better to believe him, yet seeing him again has flamed all her old fires and she spends that night and the next day shedding tears over him.

But the day after that:

And who do you think I went out with tonight? Jacob Stefanik.

Maybe he will be a new interest and proper distraction from Benny? We will have to see.