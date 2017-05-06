The Vintage Photo Contest Winners!

Number 7 won by a landslide with 11 votes!

Number 9 came up next with 5 votes:

J.L. would be happy to know he won so many hearts!

15 and 29 tie for third with 4 votes each.

Honorable mentions are 22 and 23 and they had three votes each and they get honorable mentions because they have dogs. “Dog” I should say. That’s Windy.

I made the voting very difficult to give all of you the sense of how I feel going through boxes and boxes of these pictures. It’s a wealth of amazingness. I’m still awe struck by them.

Thank you all for making this so much fun. Some of you came up with hilarious nicknames for the images:

“Riding in Cars with Boys”:

The ‘butter wouldn’t melt’ child (#15) – I had to look that up. I always say “too cool for school.” I think I need to upgrade. Someone also called #15 “The innocent kid” (although I’m not sure about that!) My mother and I kept calling number 7 “Babu cutting it up” and someone else called in “natural laughter” which I really love.

As promised, some new (to us) images:

I found this interesting: This photo seemed to be part of a photo contest. Do I smell some research?

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!