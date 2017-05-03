Related Research and Projects

Vote on Your Favorite Vintage Photo

Posted by transcribingmemory on

I have been posting these amazing photos from my grandmother’s collection.  I have been transcribing and writing about her diary for over a year but I only found the photos to go with all of those diary passages a couple of weeks ago.  I am obsessed!

This will be more fun the more people I can get to participate!

Vote on your favorite vintage photos.  In the comments, put the number of the picture and first, second, and third favorite!  I’ll put the results up by the end of the week.

(I have been digitizing pictures from WWII and they are just mind blowing.  I haven’t gotten anywhere near there in Babu’s journals and the pictures have such an advantage I thought I’d leave them out of the judging for now.  I’ll share them soon, don’t worry!)

1.

babu heart

2.

zosh picnic

3.

zosh?

4.

zosh dressed 2

5.

the girls

6.

nee wah d

7.

vi

8.

jl2

9.

john L

10.

drobe

11.

planea

12.

flood 4

13.

flood2

14.

car

15.

garden

16.

p and d 3

17.

patches 2

18.

lest

19.

dad 4

20.

dad?

21.

dad? 2

22.

vt1

23.

windy

24.

vt5

25.

jones

26.

b and d

27.

burns garage

28.

mad-men.jpeg

29.

goofs 2

30.

ski 2

21 Comments Add yours

  1. heyloons says:
    May 3, 2017 at 6:50 am

    7. Intrigued to know what the joke was! So natural and unabashed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. transcribingmemory says:
      May 3, 2017 at 2:40 pm

      I know. I love it, too! Thanks for voting.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Leading Lady says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Ugggg. Too hard to choose! I like 5, 7, 9, and 30! Beautiful pictures!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. transcribingmemory says:
      May 3, 2017 at 2:40 pm

      Four?!?! You are breaking the rules. haha I’ll allow it. Thank you for voting!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. susurrus says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I like 7, 11 and 15.

    Like

    Reply
    1. transcribingmemory says:
      May 3, 2017 at 2:39 pm

      Thank you for voting!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. baog3 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Any of the ones where they’re smiling! Love `em!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. transcribingmemory says:
      May 3, 2017 at 2:39 pm

      Haha! Thank you. I noticed Babu doesn’t often smile in her photos but she does this sideways sassy look that I love!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      1. baog3 says:
        May 3, 2017 at 3:17 pm

        Yes! Adorable! 🙂

        Like

  5. Joan Enoch says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Just which ones I personally like: 1. – beautiful woman – is that Babu or her friend, Ernie? Sorry – joined this blog just lately. 6. – I like the way they can hold hands and nothing is thought of it – they are just holding hands. (I remember a time when you could walk along linking arms with your friend and no one thought anything of it – you were just friends linking arms.) 19. You just went to the beach, got into your swimsuit – and that was that! It all looks practical, rather than having to – be beautiful or have a ‘good’ figure.

    Like

    Reply
    1. transcribingmemory says:
      May 3, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      Number one is Babu! And don’t be sorry. Thank you so much for reading and the pictures are new! I recently found them. Thank you for voting.

      Like

      Reply
  6. mhsusannematthews says:
    May 3, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Love the innocent kid in 15, the laughing girls in 7 and the guy with the pipe in 9. I prefer pictures that aren’t posed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. transcribingmemory says:
      May 3, 2017 at 2:36 pm

      I love the candids, too! Thanks for voting.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Nina says:
    May 3, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Too many to choose from! I like 2 and 15.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. transcribingmemory says:
      May 3, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      And there are BOXES AND BOXES! Thank you for voting.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Barbara Alley Hoyle says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:07 am

    #5 and #29 – both tie for first place in my heart. Lovely memories of good times.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. transcribingmemory says:
      May 3, 2017 at 2:34 pm

      Thanks for voting!

      Like

      Reply
  9. sproutandsprig says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:51 am

    I just love #7, #23 and #29! What great snaps of the past!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. transcribingmemory says:
      May 3, 2017 at 2:34 pm

      They are amazing! Thank you for voting!

      Like

      Reply
  10. Donna Gwinnell Lambo-Weidner says:
    May 3, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Not fair. Too many choices! 7. 21. 29 Hey, that looks like a date. What happened on that day?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. transcribingmemory says:
      May 3, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      SO many! I could say they are the ti of the ice burg but it’s more like an ice cube! #29 “hasn’t happened yet.” I’ll tell you when we get there! 😉 Thanks for voting!

      Like

      Reply

