Vote on Your Favorite Vintage Photo

I have been posting these amazing photos from my grandmother’s collection. I have been transcribing and writing about her diary for over a year but I only found the photos to go with all of those diary passages a couple of weeks ago. I am obsessed!
This will be more fun the more people I can get to participate!
Vote on your favorite vintage photos. In the comments, put the number of the picture and first, second, and third favorite! I’ll put the results up by the end of the week.
(I have been digitizing pictures from WWII and they are just mind blowing. I haven’t gotten anywhere near there in Babu’s journals and the pictures have such an advantage I thought I’d leave them out of the judging for now. I’ll share them soon, don’t worry!)
21 Comments
7. Intrigued to know what the joke was! So natural and unabashed.
I know. I love it, too! Thanks for voting.
Ugggg. Too hard to choose! I like 5, 7, 9, and 30! Beautiful pictures!
Four?!?! You are breaking the rules. haha I’ll allow it. Thank you for voting!
I like 7, 11 and 15.
Thank you for voting!
Any of the ones where they’re smiling! Love `em!!
Haha! Thank you. I noticed Babu doesn’t often smile in her photos but she does this sideways sassy look that I love!
Yes! Adorable! 🙂
Just which ones I personally like: 1. – beautiful woman – is that Babu or her friend, Ernie? Sorry – joined this blog just lately. 6. – I like the way they can hold hands and nothing is thought of it – they are just holding hands. (I remember a time when you could walk along linking arms with your friend and no one thought anything of it – you were just friends linking arms.) 19. You just went to the beach, got into your swimsuit – and that was that! It all looks practical, rather than having to – be beautiful or have a ‘good’ figure.
Number one is Babu! And don’t be sorry. Thank you so much for reading and the pictures are new! I recently found them. Thank you for voting.
Love the innocent kid in 15, the laughing girls in 7 and the guy with the pipe in 9. I prefer pictures that aren’t posed.
I love the candids, too! Thanks for voting.
Too many to choose from! I like 2 and 15.
And there are BOXES AND BOXES! Thank you for voting.
#5 and #29 – both tie for first place in my heart. Lovely memories of good times.
Thanks for voting!
I just love #7, #23 and #29! What great snaps of the past!
They are amazing! Thank you for voting!
Not fair. Too many choices! 7. 21. 29 Hey, that looks like a date. What happened on that day?
SO many! I could say they are the ti of the ice burg but it’s more like an ice cube! #29 “hasn’t happened yet.” I’ll tell you when we get there! 😉 Thanks for voting!
