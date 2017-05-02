The Set Up: Vote for your favorite vintage photo

Yay! Woot Woot! This is my 300th blog post. What a journey this has been. And I’m still in love with it all.
I would like all of you to help me with a 300th post celebration. I need your involvement!
Tomorrow’s post will show all of the vintage images I have posted so far and a bunch of new ones. I would like my readers to vote on their top three favorites, (listed first, second and third favorite) in the comments. The images will have numbers. I will, of course, share the results.
How hard! How will you choose?
How fun, though, right?!?!
So here is what I am asking of you:
Please check in tomorrow and vote!
Please share my blog and get others to check it out.
Thanks oh thanks!
2 Comments Add yours
OK I will VOTE when I see your post manana 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking forward to seeing them all.
LikeLike