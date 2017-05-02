Related Research and Projects

The Set Up: Vote for your favorite vintage photo

Posted by transcribingmemory on

Yay!  Woot Woot!  This is my 300th blog post.  What a journey this has been.  And I’m still in love with it all.

I would like all of you to help me with a 300th post celebration.  I need your involvement!

Tomorrow’s post will show all of the vintage images I have posted so far and a bunch of new ones.  I would like my readers to vote on their top three favorites, (listed first, second and third favorite) in the comments.  The images will have numbers.  I will, of course, share the results.

How hard!  How will you choose?

How fun, though, right?!?!

So here is what I am asking of you:

Please check in tomorrow and vote!

Please share my blog and get others to check it out.

Thanks oh thanks!

2 Comments Add yours

  1. Barbara Alley Hoyle says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:58 am

    OK I will VOTE when I see your post manana 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. mhsusannematthews says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Looking forward to seeing them all.

    Like

    Reply

