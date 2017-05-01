What I learned from the April A to Z Challenge

If I don’t write it out, I wont know it. That’s not something I learned from this challenge. That’s something I learned either from writing or from my life. After anything worthy I like to write a reflection because if I learned something from an activity, I might not have really learned it unless I verbalize it. My verbalizing is writing.

The A to Z Challenge broke me out of my month summary, month excerpt, Sunday Share, repeat routine. Lots of creative things happened because of that.

I focused on people I had not yet. I had nothing for K and that let me focus on Babu’s father, a man I never met, but I feel like I love him. Did I mention there are mushroom carved on his grave stone? Read it here: Kwolek I focused on objects and places when I couldn’t find another topic. There is so much side research I do that I almost never write about but the little details are so interesting. Therefore the Toto’s Zeppelin post came into being. Read it here: Toto’s Zeppelin and Typewriters I knew from the start that I wanted I to be Images. What a huge door to a huge new world that opened up. This is only the start: Images

Of course, a thing I love about challenges is meeting new bloggers and being a part of another community!

I began the year with the decision to post every day. A challenge like this is a good way to shake things up and keep it interesting. Which is ridiculous because I am no where near bored yet!

There is a down side of course.

Challenges can sometimes produce bad work. No one called me out on the fact I published an unfinished post for the “Why I Do This.” Thank you, kind fellow bloggers. I fixed it but I am still not happy with this post. What was I going to write for W except for my favorite word WHY? But it’s a big word. And there was a challenge and a time limit so I wrote it. I put it out there. I don’t think it fully captures why I read her journals and write this blog. I don’t really fully understand it beyond that I am obsessed. That being said, I’m glad the challenge got me thinking – otherwise known as forcing me to write – and you know me, I love the writing process!

Thank you A to Z Challenge for a fun month! Also, thank you for the great work you are doing. Things were very well organized and in fun spirit.