Toto’s Zeppelin and Typewriters

Twice in June of 1938 Babu talks about going to Toto’s Zeppelin. Not surprisingly, I was a little confused.

Friday, June 17th, 1938

Everything went beautifully tonight when I dressed. Johnny sent beautiful flowers both for my hair and dress. Gabbie invited us to her home for a cocktail party but we all were rather late. The Holyoke Canoe Club is grand. And we had a crowd! W.B.Z. was there but he didn’t seem to be enjoying himself. Left around 12:30 for Toto’s Zeppelin. Stayed till 2 and went to the Moonlight Inn in our home town. All night, eight of us in a car.

Friday, June 24th, 1938

Today’s evening should certainly be recorded although we didn’t get in till 2:00. Zosh and I played tennis and about 10:15 Erine, Jeb, and “Spook” Seboyn came up. I dressed and we went to Toto’s Zepplin. Spook’s uncle owns M.G.M. Studio’s in Hollywood. They have a swimming pool in their back yard, cars, etc. etc. He’s tall and rather nice . Someday hopes to be a writer. They drank scotch and soda all night. I feel sorry for Ernie. She loves Jeb so and he didn’t toast her once.

Toto’s Zeppelin was a supper club designed like an airship, even copying the design and furniture of the passenger lounge on the Hindenburg. Located between Holyoke and Northampton, Massachusetts, Toto’s offered a restaurant, cocktail lounge, and dance floor…

There is something about Babu, when ever she encounters a zeppelin, a few months later it meets an unfortunate end. See it here: Hindenburg on My Mind In November of 1938, the club burns down. She just can’t keep a dirigible. Twice is a coincidence. If it happens again, Babu, I’m calling it a conspiracy!

Maybe not as exciting as Toto’s Zeppelin is the L.C. Smith. Babu’s writes:

Thursday, June 9th, 1938

I shall have to visit the dentist again because of a tooth I had filled before is bothering me. Saw a good case of courage today in a woman. She has arthritis in her hands and legs. Ms. Ciosek, our landlady. They have finally decided to buy L.C. Smith’s in our office.

Babu sounded excited about the L.C. Smiths so I had to figure out what they were. The first thing google gave me, a lot of, was some kind of rifle. Soooooo, the office is getting a bunch of guns? That didn’t sound right. I kept looking. Found this:

Who wouldn’t be excited about super speed?