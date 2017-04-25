I couldn’t believe it.

I was looking at pictures from 1936, 37, 38, and I kept saying “I remember this day!” And the clearly organized notes on the back of most of the images verified it was true. I had read about, transcribed, and wrote about the days these images captured, in some ways better than the journal entries did. So, I have gone back and updated some posts and I am totally geeking out over it.

These images were amazing, and historic. Check all of them out by clicking on the links of the updated posts.

The Great Flood of 1938:

The Greatest Flood in History and She’s Out Taking Pictures

Excerpts

This one was amazing to find:

Her first plane ride. (Little does she know how important a part of her life planes will become.)

When I read this entry and wrote this post, I spent quite a long time researching on the internet for what this hair style must have looked like. Then I found the photos!

page boy style

This guy was one of the first ones I got to know. It was great to find his mug in these images.

Drobey

And heeeeeere’s:

Johnny!

She begged her mom to buy her riding pants. She won!

Jodhpur Pants!