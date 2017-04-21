I don’t know what is so adorable about reading about her sitting in the rumble seat of some friend’s car.

NOTE: Neither of the above pictures are Babu’s. I found them on Pinterest. A whole board of rumble seat images! Oh my! I haven’t found one of Babu in the rumble yet, but I might.

But it is nostalgic, historic almost. And the way she writes about her times driving around with a bunch of friends, too many to legally fit in the car sometimes, riding in the back even when it was cold. Oh I don’t know what it is but I love it.

Here is what she has to say about the experience:

Friday July 26th, 1935

Willy didn’t come after all. I didn’t think she would because it was a cool day. Edna and I went to the swimming pool. I went in but Edna sat out. Coming back we met Max Sliva and he gave us a ride in his brother-in-laws coupe. In the rumble seat. We took the corners on two wheels.

Thursday, December 30th, 1937

Waiting until 9:00 for Ernie, Jeb, and Harland and then started to get ready for bed. They came so I dressed again. Jeb has turned in his Pierce Arrow for a “Cord.” We went riding, four in the front seat. Too cold in the rumble. Ernie got her skates and I got mine. Harland and I skated for a while on the clear part on Bemis and took a tumble. Ate at the “Moonlight Inn.” They came into the house and wouldn’t leave until 2:00.

Sunday, April 3rd, 1938

Fixed my hair in the page boy style and curls in front. Nat and her brother came up and Zosh and I went riding in the rumble seat. It was so cold and windy that we cuddled up under the seat on the floor. Jaime came up but I sent him away. We girls went to see “I Met My Love Again” and “Under Suspicion.”

I did find these images in her collection:

Someone might be in the rumble here: