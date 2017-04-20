Quid Pro Quo

It’s only fair…

I ran across an awesome, and awesomely brave, blog the other day:

if destroyed still true

This writer posts her own diary pages, from when she was young! I didn’t think I’d be brave enough. I thought maybe I should just dig them out and burn them.

But then I got to thinking:

If I destroyed them, that annoying girl who used to walk my smaller sized shoes would still be true.

And, how fair is it to publish Babu’s and not my own? So I dug a few things out. They are terrible. Not only the handwriting and the spelling, but the annoying adolescent that goes along with them. You’ll see. Part of me hopes you appreciate this because I stepped, bare foot!, in a spider’s web for these.

Is it more scary to post something current? Or something old?

I’m keeping a bullet journal now. It’s supposed to be neat. It’s supposed to be cute. It’s supposed to be concise. It’s supposed to be consistent. It’s none of those things. It’s a mess!

Here is one from middle school, but you should be forewarned:

I was a dark child. Who knew I would grow up to become a horror writer?

This is one from sophomore year.

What could be more embarrassing then terrible handwriting, even worse spelling, and being a general all around shameful brat? My fascination with Episode One. Why is Jar Jar Binks looking out at me with those eyes like he was a celebrity crush or something?!?!?! I’d far easier admit to being a New Kids on the Block biggest fan than admit for a while there I actually liked the prequels!

It doesn’t matter that I’m much older in this one. I’m still sitting here like: “What am I still even talking about?”

Well, we know this isn’t actually about me so here are a few more excerpts from my grandmother from May, 1938.

Monday, May 2nd, 1938

Really, I have to get some sleep soon or I’ll be a wreak. Get headaches a lot now. We went to Mrs. Burns but didn’t rehearse. Instead played the piano and everyone sang. I can’t get over what a grand bunch us is. And the boys are so attentive. Makes one feel fine.

Wednesday, May 4th, 1938

We rehearsed until 20 of 12 tonight. The play is to be given next Thursday. Tried to learn to ride a bike tonight. Very bad. Zosh tried to give me a ride and we both fell and got bruised. Mr. Deon painted us up. I think we’re more out of the garage than in. Eddie had a prowler in his house last night. Lifted a few things.

Thursday, May 12th, 1938

We have the play tonight and pretty good! The songs we had up the the room like “The Newlyweds” and so forth we hung on the back of the car and went riding. Over to Howard Johnson’s and in with the sign. Nat and Frank had carnations so they were bride and groom. We all talked about the troubles of our young ones. Zosh and Ed were going to town tonight, I hope.

I like Babu’s diaries a lot lot lot more!