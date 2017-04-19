Related Research and Projects, April A- Z

Patches and Dan

Posted by transcribingmemory on

“That’s Patches!”  I said and pointed at a black and white, 80 year old brittle photograph.

patches 2

“And that’s Dan!”  I said pointing at another.

dan7

My husband was incredulous.  How did I know the names of horses in these photographs?  Then when I exclaimed that I remember the day when she bought those pants

read the post here

I could tell he was wondering if Arkham Asylum was a real place and if he could have me sent there.

“Patches and Babu understood each other.”  I told him and at that point I think he thought I was nuts.  When I carefully removed the pictures from their tiny black corners and reversed the picture, I was vindicated and Adam was impressed.  See, he hasn’t been reading her journals.  He’s barely read the blog, have you Adam?  So he didn’t know what I know.

dan.jpeg
Dan.  Oh, and also Ernie.

