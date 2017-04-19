Patches and Dan

“That’s Patches!” I said and pointed at a black and white, 80 year old brittle photograph.

“And that’s Dan!” I said pointing at another.

My husband was incredulous. How did I know the names of horses in these photographs? Then when I exclaimed that I remember the day when she bought those pants

I could tell he was wondering if Arkham Asylum was a real place and if he could have me sent there.

“Patches and Babu understood each other.” I told him and at that point I think he thought I was nuts. When I carefully removed the pictures from their tiny black corners and reversed the picture, I was vindicated and Adam was impressed. See, he hasn’t been reading her journals. He’s barely read the blog, have you Adam? So he didn’t know what I know.

