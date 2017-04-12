Meet the Joneses!

Weekend in Vermont with her friend Ernie was something Babu would never forget. I wrote about these passages a few days ago:

Saturday, April 23rd, 1938

Ernie and I boarded the 12:40 train and got into Bellow’s Falls at three. We and Mrs. Jones went to the sports show. Harland and Chet came up in the evening and took us to see “Hawaii Calls” in Spfld, VT. It was a beautiful night. So many, many stars. Emmie’s mom has been doing over the house and it looks grand. Sunday, April 24th, 1938

Daylight savings began today. About 12 Ernie and I took the horses and went riding. But today we really rode. About three hours and cantered part of the time. Patches and I understand each other. Harland and Chet brought us back home. I drove or held the steering wheel part of the way and what a burn Ernie and I have.

And the night before last, I found the photos of this weekend!

Meet the Jones Family:

Ernie:

Best Friends, Ernie and Babu:

September, 1937

Lena and John Jones (Ernie’s parents):

John and Frank Jones (Ernie’s father and brother.) Who is the other gentleman?

Marcellus Jones. Ernie’s grandfather?

Who is this dapper gent? Harland? Frank? She didn’t write on the back of this one.

Do you remember how she would always write about driving around?

And you couldn’t have a post about the Jones’ family with out one of Babu and Windy!