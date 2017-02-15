Sharing with Babu, Less is More

Taking care of someone who is nearly 99 takes constant readjustment. What she can do, what is good for her and in what amounts, differ even during the same day. I shared some passages with Babu again, and this time kept it shorter, telling her that’s all I had for today rather than asking her if she wanted to push it. Even still, it was time beautifully spent.

“Alibi for muuurdeerr…” I will never forget reading about what her high school English teacher had to say about how Babu reads: “entertainingly.” Babu has some of that theatre in her soul and I love how she expresses herself when she reads!