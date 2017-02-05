Sunday Share, Uncategorized

Sunday Share: Keep it Minimal!

Posted by transcribingmemory on

Keeping things simple, decluttered, and clean are so important when you are care taking for an elderly person.  It’s important to do that in their spaces, with their things, but it’s also important for the care taker to do so.

Less is more when life is stressful.  You know where things are, the house feels open and freeing, making decisions are easier.

A minimal life is the opposite of what I live.  If you remember, because, of course, why wouldn’t you?, that purging was a part of my goals for my 101 things to do in 1001 days.  That’s why I am sharing this post, and this entire blog.  It sounds so simple, be minimal, but honestly, I need to be told how.  This blog helps with that.

Here is the blog:

A Small Wardrobe

And here is the video (this is just where it starts to get helpful!)

A Small Wardrobe Video Update

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s