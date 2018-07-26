Throw Back Thursday: Stanley Midura

I recently had a wonderful favor done for me. It wasn’t something I asked for but it came out of the blue and was a lovely surprise. The lovely blogger The Rescued Photo has been reading through the blog, from the beginning, which first of all warms my heart. Let me be very clear: as a writer it means a lot and as someone who loves Babu and telling her story, it means a lot. Well, this person is clearly a researching fact finding genius! The blog is wonderful. Check it out!

So here is the Throw Back Thursday part, a rather sad former post:

Dedicated to Stanley Midura

It’s a moving early post about Babu remarking, then and now, on the death of a fellow high school student.

The Rescued Photo just the other day commented this:

I researched Stanley. His father, Peter, an immigrant from Poland, worked in the Cotton Mills. The family lived on Ellerton Street and that is where Stanley’s funeral was held, on April 18, 1935. I couldn’t find anything about how he died. In September of that year, in the Springfield Republican, Stanley was listed on the Chicopee High School Honor Roll for the Class of 1936. Sadly, I discovered that Stanley’s older brother, John, died just two years before Stanley. The family is buried in the Saint Stanislaus Cemetery in Chicopee.

I can’t believe this “ask and you shall receive moment.” I lamented in the post about how I would never know more about this boy who died so young, and here it is.

Hold on, I gotta go find my socks and put them back on!

Thank you, The Rescued Photo!

