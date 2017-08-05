This month, I do not wish to be the intermediary. When something is perfect the way it is, you leave it alone. So, ladies and gentlemen, I give you…Babu, March, 1939.

Wednesday, March 1st, 1939

Weight only 112 now. Wonder what is keeping me down. Perhaps our tap dancing. We went tonight for a change. After we got home we turned off the lights, lit a couple of cigarettes, and listened to Kay Kauper. We’ve been exchanging our respective boyfriends love techniques and find much of it is similar. Thursday, March 2nd, 1939

This noon I got a pair of gloves and a hat. After supper went to church and to confession, washed my hair, did my nails, and listened to the radio. Doesn’t seem as though I were going to have a date with Jakey. Maybe he gave me up for lent.

…

Sunday, March 5th, 1939

…Sophie and I went to the movies and saw “The Duke of West Point” and “Billy the Kid Returns.” Johnny Lech and Eddie were there and brought us home. Johnny looks so nice and we had a nice talk on the back porch. He wanted a date but I can’t make it.

Monday, March 6th, 1939

I was the little girl that was going to bed early tonight. About 8:45 the doorbell rang and it when I opened the door, Bill Veale was standing outside looking forlorn. He said he was lonely so I took him upstairs. He hasn’t been out since the night we went to the Paddock. His dad was angry cause we stayed out late. Tonight we played the piano, talked and played. He left at 11:30.

…

Thursday, March 9th, 1939

And we shall have snow: This morning we awoke upon a snowy world, getting snowier. Bought a sweater this morning.

…

Saturday, March 11th, 1939

My 21st birthday. People are too good to me. This afternoon at the office, Mr. Earl brought me two boxes of candy. I was dead tired when I got home, but woke up when I saw what I got. Johnny Lech sent me two dozen roses, red and yellow, and a lovely lone gardenia. Drobe sent me a dozen carnations. Got cards galore; even one from Jaime. Jakey gave me a compact. Johnny Krol came to see me; Ernie called me up; Zosh was up; I got lovely gifts. Fabiola, Jerome, Jakey, and I went to “Bray’s.” We didn’t get home till 1:30 and it wasn’t my fault. Once there a kiss was so dangerous I grew afraid. He asked me to marry him, but I told him he was only fooling.

Let’s read that again:

Once there a kiss was so dangerous I grew afraid. He asked me to marry him, but I told him he was only fooling.

…

Sunday, March 12th, 1939

What a predicament I’m in. The girls were up and I had my birthday supper. We were expecting the boys and Billy and Jakey rang the doorbell. Wanted me to go to the movies. Of course I couldn’t. They left and the boys came. We stayed in all night singing, playing, eating and drinking. Around 10:30 the bell rang again. Billy and Jakey came up. I gave them some milk and cake. They felt out of place and left. Jakey looked crestfallen. Now I suppose neither will come to see me any more.

Yes, Jakey and Johnny were face to face.

…

Friday, March 17th, 1939

Said my station’s after work and lit two candles, one for Jake and one for me. He and I went to the show at the High School. A young boy Ventriloquist was good but on the whole the show failed. We walked out towards the end and came home. Played Chinese Checkers and agates on the floor. My folks went to bed, we did some loving. Gets better all the time.

…

Saturday, March 18th, 1939 …Mom and Dad went out. I started to play when I heard chunks of snow against the windowpane. Jake and Billy came up and stayed a couple hours. I don’t think I’m going to like Jake as much on account of his manners and dress.

…

Monday, March 20th, 1939

It’s so much easier working when your associates are congenial. I don’t mind going to work half as much lately. While I’m working I still have occasions to think of other matters and lately Jake has been on my mind too much, and seldom favorably. I wish he were more of the type I’d like to marry.

…

Friday, March 24th, 1939

… It was perfect. Talked on the porch for a while and got one kiss. So different! Just an ordinary one other boys give. Am I reforming him or am I slipping?

…

Sunday, March 26th, 1939

The girls and I finally spent a day together. We walked around town this afternoon, came home for supper and went down street to see “Gunga Din.” The boys must be angry at us. Could see them no where. Asked Zosh who she was standing with. Friday night when Jake, Filo, and I asked her to ride with us. It was Johnny’s Lech’s sister. Wish I had known that before we stopped.

…

Friday, March 31st, 1939

…Met the gang after church but John didn’t ask me for a date. Guess he knows by now. Eddie is working at his father’s place. Jakey was fussing around with his car in the yard and whistled but I didn’t turn around. No date tonight. Hope for tomorrow.