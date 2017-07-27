Look What I Found!

Remember the Nee Wah formal last month? Oh wait. I always do that. I mean, the Nee Wah formal of January, 1939. Since I just transcribed February of 1939 I look at the month before as “last month.” The Nee Wah formal is this post here. Go ahead, click on it. I updated the post!

Because….I found these pics!!

HOW AMAZING ARE THESE?!?! However, I wish I could go back in time and give some extra arm strength, or better aim, or maybe a tripod to whoever took these pictures. At least the heads aren’t cut off in all of the images!

Would you like some more exact detail about these images that were taken almost 80 years ago? Would you like more detail about the actual moments shown here in these pictures? OK. I can do that.

The Thursday before the formal, January 26th, 1939, she writes:

Came home enthused about the muff mom is making me of black velvet but right off smart we had words together and aren’t speaking. I shall probably go off half dressed tomorrow. Sewed buttons on my evening jacket and hope they last through tomorrow night.

Looking at these pictures, it does not seem she went off half dressed at all. Her mother must have relented because I’m pretty sure I spy a black velvet muff in the fourth picture down. (The one with all the girls seated.)

She also wrote:

Had qualms about getting flowers from Jakey but needed have had because they came. When he came he looked very well.

No qualms needed at all. Also evidenced from the pictures, both those flowers and her date look amazing.

As for the complete setting of the picture?

We went with Billy and Yvette and called for Jimmy Veale. His girl invited us in and we had wine. From there we visited Rita Terault and had our pictures taken.

And here those pictures are!

Also, I would like to say that Rita’s house had too many patterns. So MANY patterns!