I have found yet another wonderful blog. This blog called Oddments contains some amazing and deceptively simple writing.

Here are two poems from this blog. I love that they are called “connections.”

Connections: May 24.17 When the echo is all and the used pages hang limp what of the note? Does it weep for its muteness sleep or does it bee-like hover eagerly a yearning symbiote? Even more thanks to the S.W. Berg Photo Archives. Connections And another: Connections: May 23.17 Exploding from the depths of garden’s winter chasms the merry dill waves brightly its mad enthusiasms. Connections Checking out this blog is very worth it.