Dog Day Monday: Part 1

Here is another weekly installment. It is about, you may have guessed, my dog. It is off the topic of the blog, I know, but things are not going as well as planned, and this is my only place to vent.

Having this dog so far has not been easy. No dog is easy. They need to be cared for, walked, fed properly, taken to the vet, trained. There has been the usual things you would expect: he’s terrified of thunder storms and that was a hard night, he has already had one expensive vet bill and it was routine!, he jumps way too much and needs to be trained not to do that, and it is still taking some thought to figure out what to do with all of his little bags of poop. Where the problem lies, and it is truly unfortunate, is that this dog has negatively impacted two of my family members.

My husband. The peace of his home has been disturbed. Cort barks and runs away afraid of him every single time he comes into the room. It’s not my husbands fault. It’s not Cort’s, either. My husband is doing great work with him, it warms my heart so much to see it, but it is stressing him out. My cat. My first baby. She stays upstairs because I’m pretty sure this dog wants to eat her.

The terrifying thing is, especially due to the second on the above list, I may need to give Cort back. Before that ever happens, I’m putting in the work. I’m working with a trainer. I’m also giving him time to settle in.

Rescue dogs need people to have patience and time and need someone who knows what they are doing and is going to work really hard with them.

I thought I would know what I was doing but I was wrong.

I’m damn sure going to learn. And I have a great resource.

I had this tear filled discussion with my husband last night. This is tough! I feel bad for him and for my cat. And I made some mistakes in this dog getting process that I will share, but in another post. Admitting I made some mistakes doesn’t change the fact that I made them.

Then I sat with Cort on the couch watching Netflix and he fell asleep near my leg. As always, his feet start twitching and this time I hear the low sounds he is making in his sleep. I see the anxiety this dog has and I woke him from his nightmare and stroked his face and made him feel safe, I hope.

I’m not giving up. Not yet. Not easily. If I do it is because of the impact on my family and if it isn’t the best place for him.

My best hope for my Monday blogs about Cort is a little bit of cautionary tale with a happily ever after ending. If that ends up being the case, I plan to share tips and training advice and dos and don’ts as this first time dog owner learns them. Hopefully there will be a long post about acclimating a dog and cat with a strategy that works!

Worst case scenario, this set of posts will be simply a cautionary tale about getting a dog at the right time and in consideration of others in your family.