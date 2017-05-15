I May Have Rescued Two Dogs

You read that right. I just might have rescued two dogs. Here is the story:

I texted my sister, Stefanie, the day after I got Cort. I told her about it and sent pics. She lost her mind over my dog. I think she was thrilled because she knew how badly I wanted a dog and for how long. I also think she just fell in love.

My sister made this video!

She told her co worker all about it who saw the pictures, started asking questions about where he was rescued from. Well, she went on the website, saw a senior dog up for adoption, and adopted him.

One could say, my sister did, that my act of kindness caused that to happen. I made a difference.

I thought about that for a while. I was thinking of my dog adoption as a selfish act. I wanted him SO BAD! But I did give him a new home. And now another new dog has a home.

Maybe my act of kindness can cause an even larger impact. Do you have room in your heart and home for an adoptee?

Mutt Rescue of Massachusetts

For those of you who don’t live locally:

You know where to find your local rescue. 😉

Ok, maybe you wont rescue a pet, but do that whole pay it forward thing! This small epiphany has been encouraging to me. Maybe I make ripples everywhere I go. When I show kindness to the girl on the plane who was having an anxiety attack maybe someone else on the plane will be kind and help someone else who is scared on a plane. Maybe when I was patient with the old woman getting off the plane I set an example for the man behind me who asked if I was going for the nicest girl of the year award. Maybe it sunk it later after all his sarcasm wore off and he thought to be a little sweeter.

Just think, a kind act you put out into the universe could multiply.