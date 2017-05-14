Sunday Share: That is Some Crazy Caterpillar!

This Sunday Share is from a blog I adore. The poem is just amazing as well. I’ll share it here, but you gotta go check out the whole blog!

It is from a blog called: Life Lessons

jdbphoto Who cares

if I swim naked in my pool?

All other human occupants

have left this neighborhood behind,

leaving more room

for possums, skunks,

birds, scorpions, spiders

and me. I keep a closer company with them

than I do with any human these days.

This week, I talk to the large caterpillar

who seems to sprout two crystals from his crown

as he sits for a day on the Olmec head

that guards my swimming pool. Back and forth, back and forth I pass,

adding a look at him to my lap routine.

For one long afternoon,

he sits still—like Alice’s caterpillar,

but hookah-less,

meditating in this grey place. If he were on my Virginia Creeper,

I’d be repositioning him

to the empty lot next door, but here

he seems to be a guest; and so some etiquette

keeps me from altering his placement

as he sits on stone, moving his suction cups in sequence

now and then only to alter his direction, not his territory. Perhaps I’ve stayed too long

in this one place.

That wandering poet within me

may have somewhere it thinks I need to go.

If it creates a good alternative,

I might follow in much the same way

that I have come to this point

in my poem.

Blindly, in a maze of words,

open to what comes next. The photo belongs to her as well. What a great pic and a crazy bug!!