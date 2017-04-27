Why I do this

“Lest you forget.” That is what Nat writes on her senior photo that she gives to Babu. Unfortunately, this process doesn’t bring back too many memories for Babu. Mostly what comes up when we read or look at photos are the same stories. And even those she is starting to loose or they are starting to change into something fictional. It is still a lovely distraction for Babu to show her these and often she surprises me with how much she remembers.

Even still, more and more, this is becoming more of a process for me than something for her. Not only is it delightful and interesting, so much so!, but it is my way of holding on. Of appreciating and documenting a life. In some small ways, her life, the lives of her family and friends, the old Chicopee, and even the old way of doing things is being preserved. I’m learning about history from a personal perspective and I feel that’s the only way I ever could. I love learning! I’m learning about her family, her young life, and even about things like my garden. Everything has a history.

It feels nice to be tied in, connected.

And come on! The adorable passages:

