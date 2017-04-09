Sunday Share: Immigrant

Hello. I’d like to begin this post by asking you a favor. Please look through the posts on this blog and find one that you really like. (If you don’t find one you like, then all deals can be off. I’m ok with that.) Then, please share that post and write something about my blog. Tell people in your life about my blog too. I set a goal each month for views and I am looking to get my stats up. My only angle is to reach a personal goal. I thank you so much!

Ok! Now on to my actual Sunday Share. Remember i said my Sunday Shares this month were going to be other AtoZChallengers? Well, I can get to that next week. This week I found a blog with a post that rang true to my heart. I believe this is worthy of being share and of being read.

The blog is called: readefining

Here is the post. Please check out the blog!

when home means more than one place transnational chronicles: a series of “poems” on the negotiation of identity when home means more than one place. and while you break your teeth

to keep your tongue and you seek healing

by stitching the gaps they will spit you out

from the mouth

because you taste

foreign. -language don’t be nervous

you won’t even notice you won’t notice the transition

from being ghanaian

to being african

to being black

to being person of color don’t be nervous

you won’t even have to decide which you want to be

the choice isn’t yours perhaps in this there is a freedom -identity and when you call your grandmother on the phone

and she asks when you’ll be coming to see her

you must lie and say sometime this year

even though you know

that has been your response

for the past

8 years do it for her heart -gofundme back home i’ve always hated math but somehow

i’ve become a mathematician calculating the number of hours between us

plotting how many oceanic galaxies it will take to get to

you

dividing the ventricles of my heart

and dedicating each one to a different

home -metrics e.