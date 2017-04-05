Writing Wednesday Do I dare?

I have dared to quit my job.

I have dared to start a career as a writer.

I have dared to write a novel.

I have dared to post on my blog every day for a year.

I have dared to, out loud, call myself a writer.

Nothing is as scary thus far as beginning to write another novel.

Well, I’m delaying. My project for this month -I’m using Camp Nanowrimo to keep me accountable – is to is to complete a short story collection. That’s not the same as another novel. Well, when I finish the short stories then I have to face down the new novel. My first novel, Dissonance, which still is in need of a final polish – is a novel I’m very proud of. I’m terrified thinking I can’t do it again. Mostly that I can come up with a decent idea.

So I start this month setting the goal to write 50,000 words worth of short stories, having to come up with ten or so different ideas, instead of one. Writing a million short stories is way less intimating than writing one novel.

I’m not speaking about quality here. Writing a short story well has a magic to it. That, I’m not sure is easier. But I’m in getting it done mode. Getting the first novel really done. getting a short story collection done. Getting a second novel done. That’s how I have to do it. Thank god I’m in love with the process because if I worried about the first daft being, well, anything, I’s freeze in fear.

Blogging update: Day three woohoo!

Camp Nanowrimo update: 3,922 (the first short story and a part of another!)

Dissonance update: need 6,121 more words and a final edit.