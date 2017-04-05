Writing Wednesday Do I dare?

I have dared to quit my job.
I have dared to start a career as a writer.
I have dared to write a novel.
I have dared to post on my blog every day for a year.
I have dared to, out loud, call myself a writer.
Nothing is as scary thus far as beginning to write another novel.
Well, I’m delaying. My project for this month -I’m using Camp Nanowrimo to keep me accountable – is to is to complete a short story collection. That’s not the same as another novel. Well, when I finish the short stories then I have to face down the new novel. My first novel, Dissonance, which still is in need of a final polish – is a novel I’m very proud of. I’m terrified thinking I can’t do it again. Mostly that I can come up with a decent idea.
So I start this month setting the goal to write 50,000 words worth of short stories, having to come up with ten or so different ideas, instead of one. Writing a million short stories is way less intimating than writing one novel.
I’m not speaking about quality here. Writing a short story well has a magic to it. That, I’m not sure is easier. But I’m in getting it done mode. Getting the first novel really done. getting a short story collection done. Getting a second novel done. That’s how I have to do it. Thank god I’m in love with the process because if I worried about the first daft being, well, anything, I’s freeze in fear.
Blogging update: Day three woohoo!
Camp Nanowrimo update: 3,922 (the first short story and a part of another!)
Dissonance update: need 6,121 more words and a final edit.
Oh, I hear ya! But that 2nd novel idea did come and I’m working on it, not as fast as I’d like, but it’s coming along. Yours is percolating too, I’m sure. Write on sister!
Thanks and congrats! Last night the full plot formed. It was a combination of not thinking about it and late night inspiration. I’m on a roll. Woohoo!
