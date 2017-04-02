Sunday Share, April A- Z

I have already shared this link to the official April A-Z page. However, I am going to share it again. You may not realize that there are a lot of resources on that page.
There is a post about leaving a signature tag on your comments. It’s something i have NOT yet mastered!
Here’s a post about the theme reveal. I missed this, of course, but food for thought for next year.
There is even this helpful post about raising stats and getting your posts out on time!
Thank you Blogging A-Z Challenge team! This has already been fun and I’m looking for to the rest of month for more fun!
If you haven’t started yet, I suggest that you do! Join us! It’s not too late.