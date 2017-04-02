Sunday Share, April A- Z

I have already shared this link to the official April A-Z page. However, I am going to share it again. You may not realize that there are a lot of resources on that page.

There is a post about leaving a signature tag on your comments. It’s something i have NOT yet mastered!

Comment Signatures and You

Here’s a post about the theme reveal. I missed this, of course, but food for thought for next year.

Theme Reveal

There is even this helpful post about raising stats and getting your posts out on time!

Trouble Shooting

Thank you Blogging A-Z Challenge team! This has already been fun and I’m looking for to the rest of month for more fun!

If you haven’t started yet, I suggest that you do! Join us! It’s not too late.