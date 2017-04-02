Sunday Share, April A- Z

Sunday Share April A-Z

Posted by transcribingmemory on

I have already shared this link to the official April A-Z page.  However, I am going to share it again.  You may not realize that there are a lot of resources on that page.

There is a post about leaving a signature tag on your comments.  It’s something i have NOT yet mastered!

Comment Signatures and You

Here’s a post about the theme reveal.  I missed this, of course, but food for thought for next year.

Theme Reveal

There is even this helpful post about raising stats and getting your posts out on time!

Trouble Shooting

 

Thank you Blogging A-Z Challenge team!  This has already been fun and I’m looking for to the rest of month for more fun!

If you haven’t started yet, I suggest that you do!  Join us!  It’s not too late.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s