Sunday Share: How Spring Should Be!

~

“I always find beauty in things that are odd and imperfect-

-they are much more interesting.”

.

Marc Jacobs

~

For all we might celebrate spring, in reality it often appears rather ragged. Especially when the weather is a bit off, as it has been this year, there are scars here and there where we might hope for more beauty and less brown…

~

~

We have such hopes for spring. The ‘catalog perfect’ images of bud and flower live in our imaginations through the long months of winter. We watch for those first signs of color to break the white/grey/brown/ green monotony a new year brings.

But stems fall over in the wind, dropping daffodil flowers to the ground. Frost bites, brown leaves lodge in unwelcome spots, and even winter bugs gnaw through leaf and petal.

~

~

It’s the transition which remains a bit rough around the edges. The garden beds sprouted some lively weeds, perhaps. There are newly fallen leaves to rake. A few dead stems remain in beds and pots from last year’s growth. There is so much still to tidy up when one takes a good look around in mid-March!

~

~

And there’s the mud. Perhaps your garden is perfectly mulched or paved. Ours is not… and perennials and ferns have begun to re-appear from the wet earth. The photos aren’t so picture perfect as perhaps they’ll be a few weeks on.

~

~

We visited a garden Friday, and felt a bit relieved to find the same flaws there we find at home: Toppled, frost kissed daffodils; spent perennials; broken twigs on shrubs; and copious blooming weeds feeding deliriously happy bees. Somehow, the imperfections added charm.

We were just so very happy to be there, and to feel the sun through our coats, and to count the reassurances of spring’s victory over another winter.

~

~

Photos by Woodland Gnome 2017

~

~

“The question isn’t whether the world is perfect.

The real question to consider is:

If it were, would you still be in it?”

.

Eric Micha’el Leventhal