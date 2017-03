I like to follow as many visual artists and their blogs as possible because sometimes I am too bogged down in words, words, words. This blog from creartfuldodger showcases spectacular artwork in one of may favorite forms, collage. Check it out!

I liked this post in particular as it reminded me of my post

Hindenburg on My Mind

I also liked it because the artwork is creative and I just love the vintage look!

Spies in Disguise