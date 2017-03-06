Hugo Black and the KKK

On the first day of October, 1937 Babu writes:

Justice Black spoke over the radio tonight, denying his affiliation with the Klu Klux Klan, although he admitted having been a member once.

Whenever I read something in a passage that reeks of such history I get a feeling similar to being close to a “thinny.” Thinnies are a Stephen King creation where the fabric holding reality together gets a little thin. Thinnies make a terrible metal scraping metal kind of noise but also have a hypnotic siren effect. It’s like I read these pieces of passages and I almost feel as if I could step into a thinny and come out in another “when.”

And I always want to know more. Who is this judge, was he in fact a card carrying member of the KKK and why was Babu so intrigued by this bit of national drama? The last question I’ll more than likely never get an answer to. The rest, I can find.

At biography.com I found this article.

Hugo Black was a 20th century attorney, senator and Supreme Court justice known for both his former membership in the KKK and his pro-Civil Rights rulings.

“Under our constitutional system, courts stand, against any winds that blow, as havens of refuge for those who might otherwise suffer because they are helpless, weak, outnumbered, or because they are nonconforming victims of prejudice and public excitement.” —Hugo Black

What an interesting dichotomy. I read that people in and outside of the black community protested him being appointed to the supreme court and while I agree with their reasons to, they were judging him based only on his past. It seems, whatever his past association was, which my research says he wasn’t even considered a real member of the KKK and left soon after joining, his rulings and political beliefs seemed to support equality and diversity. Biography.com wrote: “Black was also part of the unanimous court decision declaring school racial segregation illegal in Brown v. Board of Education (1954). ” Not all of his ruling were beyond criticism, especially concerning Japanese-Americans in WWII, but he seemed to make a positive, liberal impact on our nation. I’m so glad that now I know!