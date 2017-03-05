Sunday Share

Sunday Share: All a Matter of Perspective

Posted by transcribingmemory on

Much has been said and written about the fist 100 days of Donald Trump in the White House, but hardly anybody talks about all the real positive changes that have occurred. I honestly can say this has changed many aspects of my life.

  • I noticed I smile more often. I smile at every Latino that I see, and it’s a bright and comforting smile.
  • I have hugged a total stranger in the store, a Muslim woman -what made us both laugh.
  • I decided that my world is beautiful and now I focus more on the bright side.
  • I feel a new appreciation for everything I still have. Thank you for that.
  • I am turning into the “Research Queen.” Now, more than ever before, do I research what I don’t know…
The rest of this post is worth a read so click on the link!

