March 1937, An Excerpt Deserving of a Post All its Own.

In 1937, Easter was celebrated in March. Did you know that Easter is a “moveable holiday?” It is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first Spring full moon? I’m not sure of the truth of this, but I was surprised that Babu writes about celebrating Easter so early in the year, so maybe it’s true.

Regardless, we have Spring on its way and Easter being celebrated. Easter dinner at her Aunt Helen’s home meant lots of people and no where, really, to sleep. No where good anyway. I thought I had lost my mind when I read this post.

I’m just going to leave this here! :D!

Sunday, March 28th, 1937

Easter-The men slept in the kitchen and such music as emanated therein. We all laughed at Uncle Joe because he slept with his head under the stove and John said he had to lift the stove to release him.

Does any one know what just happened?!?!