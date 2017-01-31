Well! It’s the end of January and I have been posting every day! (I’ve also been doing about 25 hours a week at Whole Foods, my day job, taking care of my gram, working on other writing projects, barely…) I haven’t been getting much exercise, eating much healthy food, or doing much relaxing. I’m a little stressed out some days – and a lot stressed out other days- making sure there is a post up every day. Sometimes, the quality of the posts themselves are lacking. There have been a LOT of typos!

Oh, erm… let’s try that again.

Well! It’s the end of January and I have been posting every day. How am I doing? It’s a lot of work, but the first month has been a success. I feel really good about the product, despite a few typos, and I feel great about the process! I’ve read a lot about the theatre, laughed at Babu acting up, read baffling passages, learned more about the Hindenburg and about the WPA, and I’ve traveled through four months of 1936 and ’37 since this month started. I love reading these. I love writing about them. I love keeping these memories and this history alive. I love the experience I have with Babu.

Both of these alternate universes exist. That. Right there. Is what it means to be a writer. I have to find a balance. I need to get fit and treat myself better. But I like self imposed writing deadlines that I can make feel external. I like the amount of work I’m producing although I’d like to be working on other projects as well. What could I give up to be more balanced? Sleep? Work? Posting every day? Certainly NOT the last one!

No, but really, how am I doing? Feel free to give me any feedback. I would really love it. I want you to know I appreciate every view this blog gets. If you have stopped by and liked a passage, followed, or made a comment, I have made an effort to pay the kind act back by the act of checking out your blog as well. If I haven’t – give me a shout out! I may have not gotten to you yet or I may have over looked you. Let me know.

Thanks! Here’s to many more posts, mine and yours!