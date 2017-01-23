Does Babu have an OA? Let me explain:

THERE WILL BE SPOILERS.

There is an amazing show on Netflix called the OA. People who have “Near Death Experiences” come back but with the power of angels. (It is really an amazing show!)

This makes me think of Veronica Syper. If you remember, in the post She Talks to Angels, Babu’s aunt spends time with this girl and supposedly she is very ill and is not expected to live long. She claimed that she could talk to angels, saints, and even God. Then Babu begins to write to Veronica and other miracles are revealed, like she knows when the angels have given gifts to people and she she can take people to see heaven. So, does Babu have an angel in her life? Not surprisingly, her legitimacy is called into question and Babu is even given some good advice here: She’s Still Talking to Angels

So I read on hoping more will be revealed, or exposed. Do more miracles happen and does Babu continue to believe them? Is Veronica exposed as a fraud? Instead, at least for now, she had faded away from Babu’s diary pages. I have heard nothing about her in a while. She may have just been a fad Babu got over. Many mysteries and questions are wrapped up in these pages. I will find out eventually if Babu decides she’s an OA, a fraud, or if she really does just forget about her.

Also, in the Netflix show, OAs came back with amazing, other worldly talents, either musical, mathematical, althetic…I’m pretty sure this guy is an OA!! (This is a video I found on youtube, I own no rights to it.)