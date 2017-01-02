Thank you Word Press!

So here we are, Happy New Year! and I have been Freshly Pressed! It means a lot to me as I build this blog and have ever reaching goals for its success.

Do you know what it means to get “Freshly Pressed?” If you look to the left of your page, there is a tab that says “Discover,” and on that page Word Press features your blog. And there is pretty much no way not to have a boom in your stats!

Look! Here I am:

Would you like to know how to get Freshly Pressed? Well, along with following some excellent blogging practices, ask!

Here’s where to submit your blog to Discover!!

I highly recommend following their blogging guidelines to the best of your ability.

Good luck to you in the new year! May you get freshly pressed and meet other successes and find other happiness!

Thank you to everyone who has stopped by this blog even once. It’s validating as a writer to be read and as a person to be heard. I love telling my stories to this community. Thank you especially to my “Regulars.” Your support is always affirming. And as it always happens, if you’re my regular, then I’m yours! Thank you for telling your stories and enlightening and entertaining me.

And thank you again Word Press!