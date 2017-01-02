Uncategorized

Thank you Word Press!

So here we are, Happy New Year! and I have been Freshly Pressed!  It means a lot to me as I build this blog and have ever reaching goals for its success.

Do you know what it means to get “Freshly Pressed?”  If you look to the left of your page, there is a tab that says “Discover,” and on that page Word Press features your blog.  And there is pretty much no way not to have a boom in your stats!

Look!  Here I am:

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-8-56-12-am

Would you like to know how to get Freshly Pressed?  Well, along with following some excellent blogging practices, ask!

Here’s where to submit your blog to Discover!!

I highly recommend following their blogging guidelines to the best of your ability.

Good luck to you in the new year!  May you get freshly pressed and meet other successes and find other happiness!

Thank you to everyone who has stopped by this blog even once.  It’s validating as a writer to be read and as a person to be heard.  I love telling my stories to this community.  Thank you especially to my “Regulars.”  Your support is always affirming.  And as it always happens, if you’re my regular, then I’m yours!  Thank you for telling your stories and enlightening and entertaining me.

And thank you again Word Press!

  1. Filed words says:
    January 2, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Well done! Looking forward to more of your posts.

    1. transcribingmemory says:
      January 2, 2017 at 2:40 pm

      Thank you so much!

  2. Snowbird of Paradise says:
    January 2, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Congratulations! And many thanks for posting the link to the submissions page. I would not have found it without you!

    1. transcribingmemory says:
      January 2, 2017 at 5:12 pm

      Good luck to you.

  3. meinlesezeichenblog says:
    January 2, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    That’s exactly how I found you! I really like discovering other Word Press Blogs through the “Discover” feature. Looking forward to reading more of your posts!🙂

  4. rabbitpatchdiary.com says:
    January 2, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    wow! and congratulations! you deserve this-and I hope 2017 i full of more sweet things for you!

  5. Dina says:
    January 2, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Wow, we are impressed! Congratulations!!!

    1. transcribingmemory says:
      January 3, 2017 at 2:59 pm

      Thank you very much! I’m still in shock myself.

  6. Madraasi says:
    January 3, 2017 at 5:38 am

    Congrats and I would feel your happiness. Thanks for the sharing the link (where to submit blog to discover) and helping us. Wish you a Happy New Year with good healthy, all success and peace🙂

    1. transcribingmemory says:
      January 3, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      Thank you so much. Be well.

  7. asthaguptaa says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:33 am

    That’s so helpful! I would love to reach out to more people!🙂

    1. transcribingmemory says:
      January 3, 2017 at 1:04 pm

      Yes! Try it out!

