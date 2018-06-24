Sunday Share: Where Do I Begin?!

I clicked around looking for a blog to share for this Sunday. Yes, I am happy to say I am bringing Sunday Share back! I stopped by this blog and my first thought was that I loved the poem on…the cover page? It was the best argument about the pros and cons on the digital age I’ve seen so far! (At least that is what I got from it.) Then, I got a little confused. The site, like the poem, is a little confusing. I began to click on things and I went down the rabbit hole. (That is the second time I used an Alice In Wonderland reference about this blog.) One click brought me to a series of collages? Found pieces? Ticket stubs and letters to grade school teachers and a student ID from Virginia Tech, discarded scratch tickets and ripped smiley face stickers. I continued clicking. This blog makes me work for it. I found in the side bar a category for “Letters I Wish I could Send” and at that point the abstract blog got personal, down to earth, and sweet.

I love this blog. It will demand you spend a little time, look a little deeper. Be prepared to feel like you’ve dug up surprises out of the earth!

Abstract Relations vi

