Sharing is Caring, or is it?

This is what I’m musing about on a Sunday. Sundays are “Sunday Share” days, as you know, and I will get to that next week because I have some love to share, don’t you worry. But first, something has been bothering me. It’s about the friendly way to share, and the, well, I don’t know what to call it other then “self serving” way to share.

Do I want to you to share posts by me? Yes. If you like something and want to support me, thank you! I would love to get more views. My blog is now monetized, so I’d love more views! But there is a way to go about it and a way not to go about it.

I believe you should have your own blog. I’ve seen some sharing blogs out there, and I’m not attempting to be rude and I’m damn sure not meaning to shame, but I don’t understand that concept. Start a blog because you are creative, because you have something of your own to say, or because you have something to sell. I have seen a lot of my posts on sites where there is no original content. Please don’t share my blog in such a way. It’s just not something I prefer. I have put a lot of work into this project. Please write something about it if you wish to share. Something to the effect of: “Here’s a cool blog, I’m sharing because this is what I liked, this is why you should check it out, too.” That way, you are getting traffic to your blog for something you put at least some of your own work into. Man, that sounds harsh. But also, sometimes I look at reblogged posts on other sites and I’m not sure if it was from the site I was visiting or another one because there was no intro written or credit given to the actual author of the material. I know there’s always a way to click on it and go to the original, but I just don’t think that’s enough.

I’ve himmed and hawed over writing this post for a long time although I’m sure plenty of other people have. Reason one: I do want views. I really do. And reason two, I never want to be or sound like a hypocrite, so, self justification time. When I share on Sundays, it’s about supporting someone else and I make it very clear I have not written it. I include the post and a link to it and the blog/author’s name and a link to the blog in general. I also write what was good about the post/blog and/or how I connected with it.

Forgive me for my boldness. And please appreciate the moment to be reflective. How do you support others in the blog community? How do you share other’s work and do you do it justly?

