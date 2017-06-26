On This Day in 193… Part Two

Well here they are. You gave me dates and now I will tell you what was happening in the world on that day in the mid 1930s. Actually, better yet, I will tell you what was happening in Babu’s world on that date.

Rabbit Patch Diary asked for March 15th 1935:

Friday, March 15, 1935

We got a seat in church today, but we had no books. Father Anslim did the rounds and must have been in some hurry if it isn’t his natural way of reading. I was so sleepy that I even cut Hollywood Hotel short. We were going to Springfield tomorrow but aren’t.

1935 was a year not full of as many boys. Here, in her birthday month where she has just turned 17, she has not yet graduated from high school although she is about to. Even though in 1938 she is still going to church, there is not that much talk about it, or about how attractive or not attractive the priests were.

Reading my birthday, November 23rd, in 1938 was a hoot. Jakie drives her to a dance but she’s really there with Johnny and finds out there that Depathy has been vocalizing his intentions for her.

My mother asked for August 26th. I reminded her that she has two children and one grandchild, yet she still wanted her own birthday. That woman has no shame.

Still, she gets this gem in 1934:

Sunday, August 26th, 1934

We deserved a rest today. Jeanette and my joints were stiff and sore and after we looked our hands and legs over we found plenty of bruises. I went over to her house this afternoon and did her eyebrows, her mothers, Jean’s, and Sophie’s. I did my own at home. Bottle Slinger talked to me so nicely. Why is it that I like him. He and Penny are going to the dance. Caveman said he had plenty of chances to learn to dance but didn’t. I wish he knew how!

I feel mournful for how things worked out between her and Jeanette. In 1938 they have been made up for a year or two, yet their friendship never recovered. They don’t do each other’s eyebrows any longer. They only see each other at the occasional party or dance and they are friendly. Being friendly can be the death of any friendship.

And what were they doing that bruised them up so bad?

Saturday, August 25th, 1934

It certainly turned out to be a swell day for our outing. We took a big lunch and didn’t come home with a crumb. We had a good time with Penny and Caveman. We went boat riding, picking water lilies, swimming, playing ball, etc. But by this time even you dearest diary, ought to know how Caveman is. He’s always (no he’s getting better) thinking about his reputation I guess. But gee I enjoyed myself. How I hope he likes me!

On August 26th 1936:

Almost swore at the gas man today. He made such a rumpus with the door.

I guess she is cranky if you wake her up in the morning!

F.H. asked for May 23rd:

Saturday, May 23rd, 1936

Told Mother about the bicycle ride last night. She didn’t like it and said she would tell Dad. I hope not. Zosh, Mother + I went to the city. They both got large white hats. I got a white felt beret. Just what I wanted. Also purchased a yellow linen suit, blue blouse, a pattern + some material. Johnny Krol came to see me. She has another new dress. Looked nice, as usual.

Such a sweet passage, but to fully understand the shenanigans, you have to know what happened the day before:

Friday, May 22nd, 1936

Jones got another bid to the prom. From Gagne again. But she doesn’t want to go with him. Went to church. Jeanette and her father were coming up the street and Zosh and I rushed out like two nitwits. Well, we are. There’s going to some more chatter. Caveman gave me a ride on the bicycle. I didn’t know until we came back that the Szwedunski family were all out on the porch.

Donna Gwinnell Lambo-Weidner asked for October 4th:

Thursday, October 4th, 1934

We three went to confession this afternoon. On the way up Jeanette and I had a quarrel over Sophie’s head. The shape of it. Just think of it. Going to the church and quarreling. But I was stubborn only for fun. I felt like saying no to everything. Jeanette took me seriously. Miss Short gave me Macaulay’s essay on Johnson. It’s an essay. I stayed home all evening and did my homework. I tried to do my Accounting. I think it’s awfully hard.

Here we see the beginning in the end with Jeanette and Babu’s discord.

Sunday, October 4th, 1936

Can’t feel towards Caveman the way I used to. Saw him tonight and he seemed to want to go with us but we walked off at my suggestion. Now I suppose he won’t speak to me. It was a beautiful day although not very warm. Zosh and I walked around the cemetery behind Bemis. I almost broke her glasses. On mine we compromised to go half, half. Saw Jeanette + Teddy tonight. She took a bits out of each of our ice cream cones. They make a nice couple and look very happy.

Even two year’s difference shows the age, the loss of childishness.

Thank you to those who participating by sharing dates. This was fun!