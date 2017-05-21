Sunday Share: If I Were

If I was a chameleon

It would be so much fun

Into a hundred colours I’d turn

If I was a chameleon

I’d turn golden with the burning sun

My tail, my legs, my abdomen

If I was a chameleon

I’d be blue when you see me crawl

All over the fancy, big, blue wall

Or I’d be white on a baseball

Or orange on a basketball

I’d be green in a casino

Or when I’m laying in a meadow

I’d be grey in hair of May

A purple mess in Jane’s dress

A scarlet red in Emma’s bed

A bright yellow and a brighter pink

Now and then, or so I think

But my truest colours I would show

When I’m sliding down a rainbow

And when all is said and all is done

I’d turn black when the night’s begun

You see, it would be so much fun

If I was a chameleon