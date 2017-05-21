Sunday Share: If I Were

I have been feeling close to poetry lately. I thought this poem by Frank Solanki was delightfully playful and layered.
If I Was A Chameleon
If I was a chameleon
It would be so much fun
Into a hundred colours I’d turn
If I was a chameleon
I’d turn golden with the burning sun
My tail, my legs, my abdomen
If I was a chameleon
I’d be blue when you see me crawl
All over the fancy, big, blue wall
Or I’d be white on a baseball
Or orange on a basketball
I’d be green in a casino
Or when I’m laying in a meadow
I’d be grey in hair of May
A purple mess in Jane’s dress
A scarlet red in Emma’s bed
A bright yellow and a brighter pink
Now and then, or so I think
But my truest colours I would show
When I’m sliding down a rainbow
And when all is said and all is done
I’d turn black when the night’s begun
You see, it would be so much fun
If I was a chameleon