Sunday Share: Haiku Challenge

Ronovan Writes has an amazing site full of poetry, fiction, and challenges for others!

Today concludes this week long Haiku challenge:

Haiku Challenge: Twist and Shout

It concludes at noon, so if you were able to participate, congrats! If not, no worries! One is posted every week. Please stop by and check him out.

Here’s my Haiku inspired by the prompt twist and shout

wind – old dogwood twists grackles shout at squirrel. who is- allowed the notch home?