Saturday was Babu’s 99th Birthday! Her children are all here from corners of the country and she is thriving. I love to see her reactions this time of year.

Just look at how she is looking at that cake!

The handsome man lighting the candles is my husband, Adam, and I’m in the stars and tie dye. Behind Babu in black is Babu’s granddaughter and my sister in law, Nicole, and Ginny and Tony, two of Babu’s children, are also around the table.

Moments like these…I’m incredibly happy when I catch them on camera.

Isn’t that the coolest video? Thank you, husband, for taking that!

We had another birthday party the next day, why not when you are 99?

Babu’s daughter, Ginny, invited Zosh’s daughter, Kathy, and I felt powerful, positive, sentimental vibes! Kathy brought pictures of the two best friends and other family members.

Some of those pictures were old. Do you remember her writing about getting her senior picture done?

First and Second Week of May

May 1935 Excerpts

Well, here it is:

Thank you Kathy, for bringing that pic. I didn’t keep it of course, but snapped a pic. This was priceless. I’d like to write more about the experience of meeting her and listening to her stories. Until then, check this out:

The woman with the curly hair is Babu’s daughter, Trishie, and the woman in the black and white zig zags is Kathy, Zosh’s daughter.

This weekend was amazing. I’m thankful to be a part of this amazing woman’s 99th birthday.