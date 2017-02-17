101 Things to do in 1001 Days One Month Recap

I can’t believe that it has been one month since I made these goals. 1001 days are going to go by fast. This list has been an inspiration for me since, in writing it, I sought to challenge myself and encourage self care and relaxation in balance. By reviewing this on a regular basis, I will keep my self inspired.

Blue is for in progress.

Orange is completed.

Green is edited.

Dissonance:

1. Get agent for Dissonance.

2. Get Dissonance published.

TM:

3. Post every day in 2017 and consistently in 2018 and 2019. (It’s been going well so far!)

4. Transcribe, share, write, and post about 10 more years of Babu’s life. (I’m 7/12 through one year so far.)

5. Connect with all my followers by viewing and perhaps commenting and following their blogs. It’s give and get. (So far so good.)

6. Movie marathon of Babu’s best reviewed movies! (I put this here because I think this would be a great post or series of posts.)

7. Get blog monetized. (Sorry, but I am looking to sell out.)

Submissions:

8. Submit to SOMETHING at least ten times a year.

9. Also, participate in 24 hour story 8 times. (1/8!)

Other writing projects:

10. Write a collection of short stories that I am really proud of.

11. Write a second novel.

12. Complete NanoWriMo!

13. Write 5 memoir pieces.

14. Write 50 poems. (3/50)

15. Write found poetry using Babu’s journals.

Other creative projects:

16. Complete writing, filming, and producing “Laundromat.”

17. Direct a play. Maybe one I wrote?

18. 100 silly selfies! (Maybe this isn’t a creative project, but it’ll be fun!)

The stupid things people are sick of hearing about:

19. Get back to a size 12.

20. Make exercise a 2x weekly habit by end of Spring 2017. (Oh and keep it going!) Edit: Exercise 400 times. (1/400)

21. Add ten recipes I love to the repertoire. (I’m in a eating rut!)

22. Go hiking 25 xs in ten different places (Competed one hike in Myakka River State Park in Florida.)



23. Try three new foods. (Star Fruit, 3 different butters – Vegan, a fermented butter, and ghee , Watermelon Radish, Almond Milk, papaya, Guava.)

Relaxation

24. Meditation a weekly habit. Edit: Mediate 400 times

25. Yoga a weekly habit. Edit: Yoga 400 times

26. Finishing building Temple of Arujitzu.

27. Read more. I read really slowly so I’m going to put the goal at 15 new books. (2/15 The Grave Yard Book by Neil Gaiman and Blasphemy by Sherman Alexie)

28. Bird watch.

29. Observe a thunder storm.

30. Observe a snow storm.

31. Just sit and enjoy a cup of coffee with out looking at phone or doing any thing else.

32. Sit on a roof and just hang.

33. Go swimming.

34. Get wet in a rain storm.

35. Fill house with flowers from the garden.

36. Sit and tell stories about the old days.

37. Have a lazy day. (Did that yesterday!)

38. Go to a yoga class.

39. Go to a meditation class.

Grow my Soul:

40. Kick ass garden every year.

41. Grow plants in doors for my cat.

42. Grow plants indoors for me.

43. Grow more flowers.

44. Have a successful vertical gardening.

45. Plant three veggies/fruit/herbs I’ve never planted before.

Inspiration:

46. Make and try every single coffee recipe in Ninja Betty coffee cook book. (4/40)



47. Listen to every Bowie song in chronological order. As many as possible on vinyl.

48. Go three places I’ve never been. (1/3 Venice Florida)

49. Create a vision board.

50. Redo writing nook – add framed pic of King and Hemingway quote.

51. Continue owl of happiness jar. (It’s still going strong.)

52. Go on five writing retreats.

53. Complete a creative writing MOOC.

Organization:

54. Organize drop box.

55. Organize front stair well.

56. Organize basement

57. Organize coat closet.

58. Clean and organize car.

59. Organize Babu’s pics.

60. Have tag sale in spring.

61. Organize pantry

62. do a purge

Cat (My Baby!):

63. get her teeth fix – my poor baby

64. Put her in a new costume!

Be Social:

65. Hang out with Pam 10 times.

66. Hang out with Arlene 10 times.

67. Hang out with Kurdi 10 times.

68. Hang out with Tashee 10 times.

69. Hang out with my nieces ten times.

70. Go somewhere with my nephew ten times. (Bring him to Crawford Notch?)

71. Bowling with hubby and maybe the boys 5xs.

72. Go see Lisa play. (If she doesn’t play out again, replace it by going to some other music show.)

73. Go see Rane every time they play!

74. Go see Caity play 10 times.

76. Write fifty letters or post cards.

77. Reconnect with Dave.

Give:

78. Volunteer three times. (1/3 First Generation Stage Managing)

79. Do something nice for Stef.

80. Make a former student smile – even if just through Facebook.

81. Have a full breakfast or dinner with Babu where I cook everything ten times.

82. Send a thoughtful package to Holly.

Expand:

83. Go to a writing workshop.

84. Go see five plays.

85. Go to a museum.

Deep clean the house:

86. behind couch

87. wash walls

88. clean off porches

Feel good about me:

89. Get all new underwear! (Sorry, you didn’t need to know this, but I need an upgrade!)

90. Update shoes.

91. Update jewelry.

92. “Get my hair did” three times.

93. Go somewhere mundane looking nice and feeling good!

94. Meet someone new and tell them confidently that I am a horror writer.

95. Update wardrobe (ten great outfits I feel really good in for each season.)

96. Buy something nice for myself.

FOMO:

97. Do holiday cards this year.

98. Beach 10xs. (1/10)



99. Go on a work trip with Adam.

100. 2$ in savings for every thing I accomplish.

101. 10$ donated to charity for every one not completed.

Reflection:

I focused on writing and I focused on relaxing. Guess which got no attention? Yup. exercising. I decided my goal needed to be more specific. So, in the next 1001 days I exercise 400 times and do yoga another 400 times, I will be VERY happy and PROUD of my self. So, I am starting the clock over. AND keeping all of my progress. Because I can! 😉